‘Why Her?’: Hwang In-youp, Seo Hyun-jin star in tense new teaser

SBS has dropped a brand-new teaser for its forthcoming mystery-romance K-drama Why Her?.

In the new 30-second visual, cunning lawyer Oh Soo-jae’s (Dr. Romantic’s Seo Hyun-jin) highly-ambitious personality is brought to the forefront, and the tension escalates when she’s shown holding her bloodied face as someone screams: “You’re the one who killed my sister!”

In spite of Soo-jae’s aloof disposition, law student Gong-chan (The Sound Of Magic‘s Hwang In-youp) feels drawn to her for some reason – he forthrightly confesses his feelings for her in one scene, however is shown later to be skeptical of her possibly being a murderer.

Soo-jae asks in a voice-over as the clip ends: “Did you think you were a match for me?”

The new series will follow cunning lawyer Oh Soo-jae, who has grown to be cold-hearted and self-righteous after dedicating her life to pursuing career success. She is also the youngest ace partner at leading law firm TK Law Firm.

Meanwhile, Gong-chan is a law student who possesses a level of empathy despite his painful past. Why Her? begins to unfold upon his fateful encounter with Soo-jae, who at that point has been kicked out of her position as an affiliated professor at his law school due to an unforeseen incident.

Why Her? will also see a supporting cast featuring Snowdrop‘s Heo Jun-ho, My Roommate Is A Gumiho’s Bae In-hyuk, Jirisan‘s Ji Seung-hyun and more. The series is scheduled to premiere on the South Korean network SBS on June 3 at 10pm KST, airing every Friday and Saturday evening thereafter.

In other K-drama news, TVING has announced a premiere date of the highly-anticipated second season of hit series Yumi’s Cells, with Kim Go-eun and GOT7’s Jinyoung reprising their roles as its leads. It’s due out on the streaming platform on June 10.