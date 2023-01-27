Why is Hyde not in ‘That ‘90s Show’?

That ‘90s Show features many return appearances from the original cast of That ‘70s Show, albeit with one key omission.

Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).

The show also features appearances from other past cast members, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

The main key character who doesn’t make a return is Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), who was Eric’s best friend in That ‘70s Show.

Why doesn’t Hyde return in That ‘90s Show?

Hyde is absent from the series due to Danny Masterson’s ongoing criminal investigation.

In June 2020, the actor was accused of three counts of rape by three women between 2001 and 2003 at his home in the Hollywood Hills. Masterson has denied all charges and entered a plea of not guilty at a hearing in January 2021.

His case went to trial in October and November last year. It was declared a mistrial after a jury deadlocked on the charges, with a retrial scheduled for March 27, 2023.

How is Hyde’s absence addressed in That ‘90s Show?

The sequel series makes no mention of Hyde across all ten episodes.

Masterson, however, previously acknowledged the revival when it was first announced in 2021. On Instagram sharing the news, Masterson wrote: “This is literally the dopest thing I’ve heard in a decade. So fucking excited for @therealkurtwoodsmith and @debrajorupp two of the great humans and greatest actors on the planet. Can’t wait to watch and laugh.”

That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.