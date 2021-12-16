Wi Ha-joon says he had to “make jokes” on the set of ‘Bad And Crazy’ in order to stay in character

Wi Ha-joon has opened up about some of the challenges he had to overcome for the upcoming action drama Bad And Crazy.

Earlier this week, during a press conference for the new tVN series, the Squid Game breakout star shared that his character K is “quite different from all the characters that I’ve played before”. Aside from having to perform action sequences, Wi also said that his character had a lot of comical aspects that he “wanted to bring to life”.

“I [had to] watch a lot of comedy TV shows and films,” the actor shared. “I’m not very funny in real life but I tried to maintain that aspect of my character as much as possible on set.”

Wi also went on to reveal that he had to “make jokes” on set in order to “try to stay in character”. “I think I really transformed myself into K,” he added.

Bad And Crazy stars Wi alongside Lee Dong-wook as two men with opposing personalities who are forced to come together to fight against evil and crime. The series, which premieres Friday (December 7) on tVN and streaming platform iQIYI, also stars VIXX’s N and actress Han Ji-eun.

In other recent K-drama news, Netflix announced that its military drama D.P. has been renewed for a second season. Director Han Jun-hee and writer Kim Bo-tong will be returning to helm the sequel, which is also set to star lead actors Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan.