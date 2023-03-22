Will Mellor wants the noughties sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps to make a comeback.

The No Offence actor said that he feels the show would resonate with audiences during the current cost of living crisis. Mellor said the show always “represented the working class” and even added there was a script already in existence for a revival.

“Two Pints represented the working class who are really struggling at the moment,” he told The Daily Star. “The reason why it lasted so long is because people loved it. We have got a script – Two Pints: Last Orders.

“If they wanted to make it I would do it just to say thank you for all the support to the people who loved the show.”

Mellor added that it was also in his own interest to bring the show back, adding: “I’m a self-employed actor so we’ve got to keep moving with the times and keep doing what you have to do. It’s a show that I loved and it was a massive part of my life and a big part of other people’s lives.

“Nostalgia is a big thing as well so why not bring it back? Even if it’s for a little one-off like they did with Gavin & Stacey.”

It’s not the first time a revival has been mentioned either, as back in 2021 the show’s co-creator Susan Nickson said both Mellor and co-star Ralf Little were both signed on to a comeback series.

“We are talking to the BBC,” she said. “They are a corporation and in a corporation there are many cogs and those cogs move extremely slowly. So basically what you’ve got, it’s me, Will, Ralf and all three of us are just going, ‘Yeah, we’re here, we’ll do it,’ and the BBC are going, ‘Ah brilliant, yeah let’s do it,’ and I’m sort of sat here going, ‘Ok, when?’ and they go, ‘Well, we don’t know.’ So, what we’ve got is a corporation that has no idea.”

The hit series, which originally ran between 2001 and 2011, followed the lives of a group of twentysomethings in Runcorn, Cheshire, and starred the likes of Little, Mellor, Sheridan Smith and Natalie Casey.