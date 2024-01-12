Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters has concluded its first season on Apple TV+ with the release of episode 10, giving fans a clearer picture of how the series will tie into the Godzilla x Kong cinematic universe. But will there be another season of the popular show?

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters follows members of the Monarch organisation as they encounter Godzilla and other monsters over the course of 50 years. The show stars Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell as older and younger versions of the same character, Lee Shaw.

The cast also includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe.

The first season has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, with many praising the Russell duo for their performances. It now remains to be seen if such a response will see the show renewed for a second run.

Will there be a Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters season 2?

Apple TV+ has not yet confirmed if a second season is on the way. However, it’s worth noting that the streaming service often takes a while to announce the renewal of some of its shows. The hit series Severance, for example, didn’t get an official season two renewal until four months after the first season ended.

However, with a second season of Monarch yet to go into production, this likely means that new episodes won’t arrive until late 2025.

In the meantime, the MonsterVerse franchise is now set to return to the big screen with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, from director Adam Wingard (The Guest, Godzilla vs. Kong). The film is scheduled for release on April 12, 2024.

WarnerBros. recently released the first official trailer for the film, which will see Godzilla and Kong team up to take on a common enemy: another Kong-like creature seeking to claim Kong’s throne.