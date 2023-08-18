Will there be ‘At Home With The Furys’ season two?

Tyson Fury gives his personal life the reality show treatment in At Home With The Furys.

The heavyweight professional boxer stars in the Netflix series, alongside his wife Paris, their six children, father John, half-brother Tommy and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Tyson “attempts to navigate retirement, his mental health and hectic family life” in the series, according to the synopsis.

“Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy – from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips – all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring,” the description reads.

Has At Home With The Furys been renewed for season 2?

At the time of writing (August 18), Netflix has not officially announced whether the show will return for a second season.

According to reports however, development on a second season is set to begin later this year, with show bosses having reportedly ordered another batch of episodes prior to the first season’s release.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “They’re so confident it will be a hit with audiences that they want more and filming is due to start this autumn.”

Do we know a release date for season 2?

While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, if the prior reports are to be believed, a new season “could” arrive next year on Netflix.

It’s believed a potential second season would pivot around Tyson’s upcoming fight with Francis Ngannou in October.

Tommy Fury was a runner-up on ITV2’s Love Island with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in 2019. They welcomed a child together in January this year.