Will there be ‘Attack On Titan’ season five?

After being spread across three separate parts, Attack On Titan’s fourth season has come to an end.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has retreated into a fortified city to escape giant, man-eating Titans.

The first part of the fourth season aired in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. The third and final part was split into two feature-length specials, which aired in March and November 2023 respectively.

Could Attack On Titan season 5 happen?

While the show has previously surprised viewers (who haven’t read the manga) by extending its run in post-finale announcements, the final episode in season four adapts the climax from Isayama’s source material.

The season four finale has also been widely acknowledged, by both Isayama and show director Yuichiro Hayashi, as the final episode to the anime. As such, it looks like this is actually the end, for real this time.

Is there more Attack On Titan left to adapt?

In October 2023, a bonus volume of Attack On Titan’s manga was announced, set to be released on April 30, 2024 in Japan.

Volume 35, however, won’t be a fully fledged book but an 18-page booklet inside an art book, titled Attack On Titan – Fly. Check out some draft pages below.

🚨 "Attack on Titan – FLY" art book 🚨 "Bad Boy" (18-page new manga drawn by Hajime Isayama) 4 draft pages are now revealed ✍️ It's a new story about Levi's childhood 📌 📅 April 30, 2024 pic.twitter.com/xNypLJQvPr — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) October 30, 2023

“It’s been about two-and-a-half years since the serialisation of Attack On Titan ended,” Isayama said in a press release. “We are now releasing a colour art book. I’m very honoured. I’m glad that the culmination of everything I’ve done so far has been compiled into a book.

“And I’m currently writing a new manga for this art book. This is a bonus manga included in the bonus Attack On Titan Volume 35. I hope you’re looking forward to it.”

It’s unclear whether this could lead to a bonus episode of the anime, but some are expecting it to go some way to addressing the manga’s controversial ending.