Will Wheaton furiously hits out at Larry David for attacking Elmo on live TV

Will Wheaton has criticised Larry David for attacking Elmo on live television, calling the incident an “appalling, unforgivable, despicable act”.

During an appearance on NBC’s Today show last week, the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star interrupted a live segment to jokingly throttle the Sesame Street character. After seemingly taking the entire studio by surprise, David loudly proclaimed: “Someone had to do it!”

In a Facebook post, Wheaton passionately hit out at David’s actions and revealed that he was abused in a similar manner when he was a child.

“What the fuck is wrong with that guy?” The Star Trek star wrote. “Elmo is, like, the best friend to multiple generations of children. In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A CHILD, who is currently putting mental health and caring for others in the spotlight.”

In the lengthy post, Wheaton called David “a stupid, self-centred, tone deaf asshole” and accused him of trying to “manufacture a viral moment where everyone gets to see what an asshole you are, so they’ll tune in and watch you portray an asshole in the last season of your show that celebrates how great it is to be an asshole without ever experiencing the consequences of being an asshole.”

So I heard about Larry David assaulting Elmo on life television, but didn't watch it until now, because I knew it would… Posted by Wil Wheaton on Saturday, February 3, 2024

On the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father, Wheaton explained: “When I was growing up, my dad would grab me by the shoulders and shake me while he screamed in my face. He choked me more than once. He was always out of control, always in a furious rage, and always terrifying.”

He continued: “I’m a 51-year-old man and my heart is pounding right now, recalling how I felt when I was a little boy who loved Grover the way today’s kids love Elmo. So this appalling, unforgivable, despicable act hits more than one raw nerve for me.

“Larry David, this was not okay, and [you’re] obviously insincere ‘apology’ clearly communicates that you don’t get that.”

David issued his tongue in cheek apology after being probed by Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. During the same interview, the Seinfeld co-creator declared that he “doesn’t give a shit” about Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce’s relationship, having been jokingly asked to comment on it.

Curb Your Enthusiasm airs new episodes of its final season every Sunday on HBO.