William Jackson Harper responds to fan-casting in ‘Fantastic Four’

The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has responded to rumours he will be cast in Marvel‘s Fantastic Four reboot.

The actor recently addressed fan-casting on Twitter for the forthcoming project, as many fans have been campaigning for him to play Mister Fantastic.

Harper told NME that he is flattered by the attention but said that “Twitter doesn’t cast movies”.

“I’d be really happy if Marvel was listening, but they haven’t called me and I’m not going to be in Fantastic Four,” the actor went on.

“As far as I know: maybe they have something [in mind] up the docket, but no one’s reached out to me.”

The actor went on to say how happy he is with his current career, saying of competition: “There are people whose careers are far exceeding mine, and I’m completely unbothered by that. Like, fucking go for it.”

William Jackson Harper played Chidi Anagonye in the sitcom The Good Place alongside Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and Jameela Jamil. The series ran from 2016 to 2020 for four series, and was nominated for 14 Emmys.

“After the first season, we knew we were getting a second, and I was like: ‘This is great, I feel like I’m getting somewhere,’” Harper told NME.

Spider-Man director Jon Watts was set to helm the new Fantastic Four film but stepped away from the project earlier this year, per Deadline. His replacement is yet to be announced.