WJSN’s Luda, SF9’s Dawon and more idols confirmed for web-drama ‘My X-Like 20’

Several idols including WJSN’s Luda and SF9’s Dawon have been cast in an upcoming web-drama that bears the working title My X-Like 20.

On September 19, a representative of the production told MyDaily that it had assembled the cast for the upcoming fantasy-romance web-drama, due to premiere some time in December.

“VICTON’s Jung Soobin, Cherry Bullet’s Yuju, SF9’s Dawon, and WJSN’s Luda, members of global idol groups representing Korea, have been cast to complete the star-studded lineup,” they told the news outlet.

The representative also shared that the cast of the web drama had recently concluded their table reading of the script, and will soon begin filming.



My X-Like 20 will revolve around a woman named Kang So-won, who is cursed to be stuck at age 20 forever. After spending 20 years at that age, she winds up infiltrating a resort while on a mission to change her fate. So-won will be played by Cherry Bullet’s Yuju.

VICTON’s Soobin has joined the cast as Min Kang-hyun, a prickly employee at the resort, and Luda will star as a famed author Bae Nu-ri. Meanwhile, Dawon is set to play a character named Jo Sang-wook, who is described as positive and optimistic.

In other K-drama news, SBS’ hit medical series Dr. Romantic has recently been renewed for a third season. The series’ main cast Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season, which will premiere in 2023.