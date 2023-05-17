Won Ji-an is unimpressed by 2PM’s Taecyeon in new ‘Heartbeat’ teaser

KBS2 has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Heartbeat (also known as My Heart is Beating).

The upcoming romantic comedy will star 2PM member Ok Taecyeon as Seon Woo-hyeol vampire-human hybrid who desperately wants to become fully human. When he happens to live under the same roof with heartless, high school nurse Joo In-hae (Won Ji-an), the two start falling for one another, bringing warmth into their lives.

In the new teaser, we see Woo-hyeol sitting in the wilderness during what appears to be the Joseon era. “I want to become human!” he yells, while burning under the sun’s rays.

“Why do you want to become human?” someone asks Woo-hyeol, to which he responds: “Love. I want to experience heart-fluttering love.” It’s accompanied by clips of him caressing the cheeks of his past love Na Hae-won (Yoon So Hee) in the past.

However, the clip then snaps back to the present, with Joo In-hae telling Woo-hyeol: “That’s not love. That’s obsession.” Woo-hyeol then tries to intimidate In-hae by baring his fangs, but she’s left unimpressed by his attempt.

My Heart is Beating is set to premiere June 26 on South Korean television network KBS 2TV. International and streaming availability for the show has yet to be announced.

The upcoming KBS series is also Taecyeon’s first starring role his he appeared in the 2022 tvN K-drama Blind. That series received a mixed two-star review from NME‘s Tanu I. Raj, who said that the show “feels like you’ve watched everything and nothing at once”.

In other K-drama news, Taecyeon’s 2PM bandmate Lee Junho is set to star in a new JTBC series called King the Land opposite Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA. Watch the two teasers for the upcoming series here.