Wonder Girls’ Sunye, After School’s Kahi to star in ‘Mom Is An Idol’

tvN has unveiled a teaser of its new reality show Mom Is An Idol, featuring former members of girl groups such as Wonder Girls, After School and Jewelry.

On November 24, the South Korean television network uploaded a 30-second preview of the upcoming series. Mom Is An Idol will see former popular idols, who subsequently left the entertainment industry after motherhood, return to the stage.

Stars such as former Wonder Girls leader Sunye, After School’s Kahi and Park Jung-ah of Jewelry have been confirmed to appear on the forthcoming programme, as seen in the new teaser. “After getting married and focusing on my family, 10 years have already passed,” said Sunye.

“I’ve aged, and I have kids now. There are times where I miss performing on stage,” Kahi confesses, adding that this may be her last chance to shine on stage. At the end of the clip, the idols reveal the number of days it has been since they last stood on stage, ranging from 3231 to 4353 days.

According to SpoTV News, television personalities Hong Jin-kyung and Do Kyung-wan, as well as singers Lee Chan-won and WOODZ will form a “Comeback Summoning Team” to support the stars’ return.

“I would like to thank Kahi, Park Jung-ah, and Sunye who decided to appear [on the programme]. I hope everybody will have a warm year-end with these legendary stars, who are just as amazing as they were when they were active as idols,” said producing director Min Chul-gi.

“Please show lots of interest to [the cast], who were stars before they become mothers, as they take on this new challenge,” added Min. Mom Is An Idol is set to premiere on December 10 on tvN.

In other After School news, former member Lizzy was issued a fine of ₩15million (approximately £9,300) last month for her DUI incident earlier this year. The musician had previously opened up on Instagram about how the aftermath of the incident had impacted on her life.