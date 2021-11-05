Woo Do-hwan cast in first role since enlisting in the military

Woo Do-hwan has landed his first role since enlisting in the South Korean military in early 2020.

The actor is set to star in the forthcoming Netflix series Hunting Dogs (literal translation), ahead of his discharge from the military on January 5, 2022. The upcoming series will be his first acting role since 2020’s The King: Eternal Monarch.

Woo will be playing Gun Woo, a promising boxer-turned-bodyguard who enters the world of loans sharks in order to settle his personal debts. He will star alongside Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Lee Sang-yi, who will portray rival boxer Woo Jin who ends up working alongside Gun Woo.

Hunting Dogs will also feature actors such as The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim’s Kim Sae-ron, Okay Madam’s Park Sung-woong and Escape From Mogadishu’s Heo Jun-ho.

The forthcoming series will be co-produced by Studio N, Seed Films and SEVEN O SIX, and is set to be available on streaming platform Netflix. At the time of writing, it is currently unknown when production will begin.

In other K-drama news, tvN’s latest mystery-thriller Jirisan has come under fire from audiences for its “excessive” product placement. One viewer had allegedly commented that they “can’t figure out if it is a drama or a commercial for outdoor clothing”, in reference to outfits worn by the main cast throughout the ongoing series being that of outdoor clothing brand Nepa, which is one of the series’ sponsors.