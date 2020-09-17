Woody Harrelson has explained why Jim Carrey will take over the role of Joe Biden from him on Saturday Night Live.

Carrey, who has hosted SNL twice, pitched himself for the part to series creator Lorne Michaels directly.

“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told Vulture. “And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and…Hopefully it’s funny.”

Discussing his relationship with the role, which was also played by Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney in Season 45, ahead of the announcement of Carrey’s replacement, Harrelson told NME last month why he has moved on for now.

“I was approached two or three times but I couldn’t do it so I don’t know, maybe Lorne has moved on which would probably be smart to have people who were definitely going to show up,” he said.

“Because I don’t know, I wasn’t always going to be there, but I’d be open to doing it again of course. It’s so fun.”

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live will see Jim Carrey play democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden opposite Maya Rudolph as his running mate Kamala Harris.

Rudolph first played Harris in Season 45 and was nominated for an Emmy for her performance.

On the new cast additions, Michaels said, “I honestly don’t think of them as celebrity cameos. I think that’s the sort of New York Times approach to thinking about things. Alec Baldwin’s probably done the show 25 or 30 times.

“He’s just part of an extended group in the same way that if Tina Fey has something meaningful to say on Update, we’d welcome her. It’s the same way with Maya [as Kamala] — you saw what she brought to it. So, I don’t think of it that way.”