‘Woori The Virgin’: Im Soo-hyang faces a strange predicament in new teaser

South Korean television network SBS has shared its first teaser for upcoming satirical romantic-comedy K-drama Woori The Virgin.

Starring Im Soo-hyang (My ID Is Gangnam Beauty) as the titular character, Woori The Virgin is the upcoming South Korean remake of American romantic-comedy series Jane the Virgin, which itself was based on a Venezuelan telenovela.

In the new teaser, Woo-ri accidentally catches the bouquet at a friend’s wedding, which results in her family urging her to get married within the next six months. “I’m a writer! I don’t want to lose my focus in life,” Woo-ri, who wants to succeed in her career as a screenwriter, exclaims in response.

Advertisement

We soon find out that despite Woo-ri’s reluctance to get married, she is in a loving relationship with Lee Kang-jae (Shin Dong-wook). However, she appears to have second thoughts about the relationship when she confesses: “Why can’t I make up my mind about marrying Kang-jae?”

Later, Kang-jae orchestrates a dramatic proposal, to which Woo-ri unexpectedly blurts out that she is pregnant, despite having sworn to maintain chastity until after marriage. In shock, Kang-jae asks whose child it is, before the teaser flashes to wealthy CEO Raphael (Sung Hoon) enjoying a party.

Woori The Virgin revolves around Oh Woo-ri, a young woman strictly saving herself for marriage who falls pregnant with the child of wealthy playboy Raphael after an accident during a medical examination at the OBGYN. Woo-ri’s situation is further complicated when her boyfriend, Lee Kang-jae (Shin Dong-wook) proposes to her soon after she discovers her pregnancy.

The series premieres on May 9 at 10pm KST, and will air every Monday and Tuesday for a total of 14 episodes.