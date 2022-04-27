‘Woori the Virgin’: Sung Hoon struggles to find true love in new teaser

SBS has released a new teaser for upcoming satirical romantic-comedy K-drama, Woori The Virgin.

The latest teaser sees wealthy CEO Raphael (Sung Hoon) divorcing his wife, Lee Ma-ri, and expressing his desire to eventually find true love. “I think there’s a kind of love that’s connected by a string of fate,” his says in a voiceover, as shares a kiss with aspiring screenwriter Oh Woo-ri (My ID is Gangnam Beauty’s Im Soo-hyang).

The teaser ends with Woo-ri collapsing in the middle of a gathering, and later waking up to a doctor who announces her pregnancy. Woo-ri, her mother Oh Eun-ran (Revolutionary Sisters’ Hong Eun-hee) and her boyfriend Lee Kang-jae (Dr. Romantic 2’s Shin Dong-wook) respond to the news with nervous laughter, while Raphael looks at the group in confusion.

Woori The Virgin is the South Korean remake of American romantic-comedy series Jane the Virgin, which itself was based on a Venezuelan telenovela.

The series revolves around Oh Woo-ri, a young woman strictly saving herself for marriage who falls pregnant with the child of wealthy playboy Raphael after an accident during a medical examination at the OBGYN. Woo-ri’s situation is further complicated when her boyfriend, Lee Kang-jae proposes to her soon after she discovers her pregnancy.

The series premieres on May 9 at 10pm KST, and will air every Monday and Tuesday for a total of 14 episodes.

