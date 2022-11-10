‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’: Apink’s Jung Eun-ji, Lee Sun-bin and Han Sun-hwa reunite in new teaser

TVING has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming second season of hit K-drama Work Later, Drink Now.

South Korean streaming platform TVING unveiled the first teaser for the forthcoming Work Later, Drink Now season two on November 8, providing a glimpse into the chaos of the series. The brief clip begins with the three main leads of the series – screenwriter Ahn So-hee (Jirisan’s Lee Sun-bin), yoga instructor Han Ji-yeon (Why Her?’s Han Sun-hwa) and YouTuber Kang Ji-goo (Apink’s Jung Eun-ji) – at a restaurant, toasting with shot glasses.

The visual then cuts to the trio’s various mayhem-filled drinking sessions. A brief scene included in the teaser also features SUPER JUNIOR’s Choi Si-won as Kang Book-goo. Work Later, Drink Now 2 is scheduled to premiere next month, however, an exact date has yet to be announced.

Based on a hit web comic titled Drinker City Women, Work Later, Drink Now is a comedy K-drama that revolves around three friends who go out for drinks at the end of every work day. Its first season aired on TVING from October to November 2021, before its renewal for a second season was announced shortly after that same year. All three of its female leads as well as Choi reprised their role in the second season.

It’s Beautiful Now’s Yoon Shi-yoon was also announced as an addition to the main cast, reportedly set to play Jung’s on-screen love interest for the new season. Yoon notably made a cameo appearance in the first season playing the same role, albeit in one episode only.

In other K-drama news, former NU’EST singer Ren is set to make his small screen debut after his label BPM Entertainment confirmed his casting in an upcoming mystery crime K-drama tentatively titled I Have Waited A Long Time For You. He joins One Dollar Lawyer’s Kim Ji-eun as the second confirmed cast member so far.