‘Work Later, Drink Now’ releases teasers for second season premiere

TVING’s comedy K-drama, Work Later, Drink Now, is returning for a second season this year.

The streaming service teased the second season’s premiere through several posters on social media. One poster reads “Comeback” while another reads “Thank you for waiting. Let’s go for a second round in the year 2022!,” as translated by Soompi. As of now, a definite premiere date for the drama’s newest season has not been announced.

Advertisement

Work Later, Drink Now’s renewal was first announced at the end of 2021. At the time, TVING announced that the main cast—comprised of Lee Sun-bin (The Uncanny Encounter), Han Sun-hwa (Backstreet Rookie), Apink’s Jung Eun-ji and Super Junior’s Siwon—will be reprising their roles.

Yoon Shi-yoon was also announced as an addition to the cast, reportedly set to play Jung’s on-screen love interest for the new season. Filming for Work Later, Drink Now’s new season commenced earlier in July. Yoon notably made a cameo appearance in the first season playing the same role.

“Just like the first season, the second season will be a relatable and heartwarming drama about longtime friends and drinking buddies with quirky chemistry,” TVING said of the drama’s forthcoming season, as translated by Soompi.

Based on a webtoon titled Drinker City Women, Work Later, Drink Now revolves around three friends who go out for drinks at the end of every work day. Its first season aired on TVING from October to November 2021.