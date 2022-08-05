‘X In Crisis’: Kwon Sang-woo, Sung Dong-il star in hilarious new trailer

South Korean streaming platform Wavve has released the first trailer for its upcoming comedy series, X In Crisis (a literal translation of its Korean title).

X In Crisis begins streaming from September 2 onwards on Wavve. A new preview, shared on August 5, gives the first glimpse into the hilarious comedy of the series. The clip begins with the eccentric Yoon Bo-woo (Why Her?‘s Kwon Sang-woo), a regular 9-to-5 office worker who underestimates the precariousness of stock investments and ends up losing ₩30billion.

It transitions into a montage that shows how his life has gone downhill since, from facing a dismissal from his company to suffering from immense hair loss.

X In Crisis is based on the South Korean novel It Hurts Because I’m A Middle Aged Man (literal translation), and follows Bo-woo’s unfortunate circumstances as he faces all kinds of catastrophes including stock crashes, housing price surges and unemployment, all while trying to hold out for better days.

Aside from Kwon, veteran actor Sung Dong-il (Jirisan, Hospital Playlist) stars as neighbourhood physician Heo Joon, a confidante and doctor to Bo-woo. Im Se-mi (True Beauty) plays Ah Nae, Bo-woo’s wife who dreams of becoming a popular web novelist.

X In Crisis is also helmed by The Pirates: Goblin Flag and The Accidental Detective director Kim Jung-joon, and penned by writer Kwak Kyung-yoon, previously known for their work on dramas such as Love Revolution and Big Forest.

In other Korean entertainment news, ongoing fantasy K-drama Alchemy Of Souls will not drop new episodes on August 13 and 14 as previously scheduled, in order to “enhance the level of completion for the second half [of the series]”. Instead, two separate specials for the series will be aired during the show’s usual timeslot.