Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young to lead new romance K-drama

South Korean actors Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young have been confirmed as leads for an upcoming romance K-drama.

Sports Chosun reported earlier today (December 16) that Yeo Jin-goo (Hotel Del Luna, Beyond Evil) and Moon Ga-young (True Beauty, Find Me In Your Memory) are set to star opposite each other as leads for a new K-drama series titled Link: Eat And Love To Kill (literal title), as confirmed by the series’ production team.

According to Soompi, Moon was first reported to be in talks to star as the drama’s lead back in January this year, with Yeo later revealed to have been in discussions as her co-star in July. It is also worth noting that the upcoming series will be the second time both actors have starred in the same production, since they appeared in the 2010 historical drama series The Reputable Family as child actors.

Link: Eat And Love To Kill is said to follow Eun Gye-hoon (played by Yeo), a sous chef who suddenly begins to experience strong, unexplained emotions before realising that they actually belong to Noh Da-hyun (played by Moon), a particularly unlucky woman on the hunt for employment. The series is set to premiere sometime in the first half of 2022 via South Korean cable network tVN.

In a statement published through the report, a representative of the Link production team wrote, as translated by Soompi: “It is reassuring to work with Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young, two actors who have solid acting skills. Please continue to show lots of interest and love [for Link: Eat And Love To Kill].”