Yeonwoo’s agency dismisses rumours of the actress dating Lee Min-ho

MLD Entertainment, the agency representing actress and former Momoland member Yeonwoo, has denied reports that the K-pop idol is dating actor Lee Min-ho.

Responding to the previous reports released by South Korean publication Dispatch, the company dismissed the issue in an official statement released today (August 31). “Upon checking with Yeonwoo herself, they have a close senior-junior relationship,” the agency stated, as translated by Soompi.

MLD Entertainment, which released its deninal one day after Lee’s agency, also explained that it took some time to release an official statement due to Yeonwoo’s busy schedule. The actress is currently filming for KBS 2TV upcoming TV series Dali And Cocky Prince.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-ho’s agency MYM Entertainment had earlier denied the relationship in a comment to Sports Chosun. A company spokesperson said that “It is not true that they are in a relationship”, adding that the pair “are just acquaintances”, as translated by Soompi.

MYM Entertainment added that the photos released by Dispatch had involved other friends of the two. “It wasn’t just the two of them, and there were other friends present at the time. They are not photos of a date,” the management further clarified.

