Yoo Ah-in dropped from Netflix’s ‘Hellbound’ as actor is reportedly investigated by police for illegal drug use

Actor Yoo Ah-in has been dropped from Netflix‘s K-drama Hellbound amid reports that he is undergoing a police investigation in South Korea for illegal drug use.

It was reported last month that Yoo had tested positive for propofol and marijuana, which are violations of South Korea’s South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act. Yesterday (March 1), Xportsnews reported, as translated by Soompi, that Yoo has also tested positive for cocaine and ketamine in a hair test.

It was reported today that Yoo has been dropped from season two of Netflix’s Hellbound. A Netflix spokesperson has since confirmed to NME that the creators of Hellbound have decided to cast Kim Sung-cheol in season two as Jung Jinsu, who Yoo played in season one.

Yoo, who was first investigated for his alleged non-medical use of the propofol anaesthetic, was subjected to urine and hair tests on February 5, per Soompi. The urine test reportedly showed that Yoo had tested positive for marijuana, while the hair test revealed a positive test for cocaine and ketamine.

Upon reports that Yoo had tested positive for propofol and marijuana, the actor’s agency United Arts Agency issued a statement that it was “actively cooperating with the investigation”, as Soompi reported. It added: “We plan to explain all the issues that have been called into question.”

Netflix also issued a statement to Deadline upon reports of Yoo’s alleged propofol use, saying: “We have heard from media reports that the investigation is currently underway, and are currently looking into the situation.”

The South Korean police are currently investigating Yoo’s use of ketamine and are expected to call in the actor for questioning next week, according to Soompi. All four drugs that Yoo is said to have tested positive for so far are strictly illegal in South Korea.

Under the Narcotics Control Act, individuals found guilty of illegal drug abuse could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to ₩100million (approximately £65,200).

Kim Sung-cheol is best known for his roles in other prominent Korean TV shows such as Prison Playbook, Arthdal Chronicles, Hospital Playlist and Vincenzo. Kim has yet to comment on his upcoming involvement in Hellbound season two.

Hellbound season two has yet to receive a release date. Its first season aired on Netflix in November 2021 and is currently available for viewing on the streaming platform.

Besides Hellbound, Yoo is also due to appear in the movie The Match. NME has contacted Netflix for comment on The Match, which is slated for an exclusive global premiere on the platform.

He is also known for acclaimed 2018 thriller Burning, which was directed by Lee Chang-dong and also starred Steven Yeun, and has also appeared in Netflix’s #Alive and Seoul Vibe.