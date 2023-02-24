‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol and marijuana

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has tested positive for propofol following a drug test conducted as part of a police investigation into his alleged non-medical use of the anaesthetic.

Earlier this month, police officials said that the actor had been called in by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit over allegations he had used propofol for non-medical purposes, which is a violation of South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act.

Under the Narcotics Control Act, individuals found guilty of illegal drug abuse could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to ₩100million (approximately £65,200).

Investigations into Yoo began after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the government body that monitors the distribution of psychotropic drugs, reported Yoo to the police after noticing that the actor had been receiving habitual propofol prescriptions from different hospitals, per The Korea Herald.

Hair samples from the actor were collected when he was called in for questioning and was subsequently sent to the National Forensic Service for drug testing. A ban on overseas travel had also been placed on the actor, per a report by Korea JoongAng Daily earlier this month.

Earlier today (February 24), police officials reported that Yoo’s hair and urine samples had both tested positive for propofol, while his urine sample had also tested positive for marijuana. Police officials also announced that they plan to call Yoo in for questioning again in light of the drug test results.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, police officials have also raided several hospitals and clinics, including those specialising in plastic surgery, to seize medical records in relation to their investigation into Yoo.

United Artists Agency, Yoo’s management agency, has since issued a statement in response to the reports, stating that they are “actively cooperating” with the police investigation. “We plan to explain all the issues that have been called into question,” the agency’s statement adds, as translated by Soompi.

Yoo is starring in a few upcoming Netflix projects, including films The Match and Hi.5, and the series Goodbye Earth. He was also set to film the second season of Hellbound later this year.

In response to reports of Yoo undergoing police investigation for his alleged propofol use, a Netflix spokesperson stated that they had been made aware of the investigation and are “currently looking into the situation”, Deadline reported earlier this month. Netflix has not issued a response following Yoo’s drug test results at the time of publication.