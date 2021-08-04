Yoo Jae-suk tests negative for COVID-19, to return to set of ‘Hangout With Yoo’

South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk has tested negative for COVID-19 and will resume filming for his variety show Hangout With Yoo.

In a statement to Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang yesterday (August 3), Yoo’s agency Antenna announced that he will be resuming his activities starting from this week, starting with the MBC variety programme Hangout With Yoo on August 5.

The comedian’s had been placed on quarantine after a staff member on the set of tVN’s You Quiz On The Block previously tested positive for COVID-19 last month. At the time, Yoo had entered self-quarantine after he was identified as a close contact.

“Our agency will continue to make the health and safety of our artists and employees our top priority in the future. We will also strictly adhere to the guidelines of disease control authorities and do our utmost for future activities,” Antenna said, as translated by Soompi.

Several others of Yoo Jae-suk’s programmes, such as The Sixth Sense 2 and Running Man had also postponed filming for the two weeks Yoo was in quarantine.

“We offer our deepest thanks to everyone who worried about Yoo Jae-suk’s health and cheered him on, as well as all the health care professionals who are working their hardest in this sweltering heat on the front lines of the fight against this disease.”

Yoo Jae-suk has been one of the many South Korean entertainment personalities who were affected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. K-pop groups such as SEVENTEEN, Lovelyz, iKON and THE BOYZ had entered self-quarantine over the past few months due to exposure to COVID-19.