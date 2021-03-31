Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yunjin lead cast for Korean remake of Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’

Netflix has unveiled the star-studded cast for the upcoming South Korean remake of its popular Spanish series Money Heist.

Yoo Ji-tae, who’s known for his roles in hit crime dramas like Healer and Mad Dog, has been cast to play The Professor. He is the mastermind behind all of the heists and will recruit a gang of robbers, who will be played by Park Hae-soo (as Berlin), Jun Jeong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow) and more.

Meanwhile, Seven Days’ Kim Yunjin is set to play Seon Woojin, an inspector at the Task Force Team who is on a mission to stop the heists alongside her partner Cha Moohyuk (played by Kim Sung-oh).

Others cast in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist include Kim Ji-hun (as Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Park Jung-woo (Rio), Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) and Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki). Lee Joo-bin and Park Myung-hoon (best known as the subterranean dweller in Parasite) have also been cast to play the hostages.

The 12-episode series will be helmed by director Kim Hong-sun, whose previous works include fantasy-thrillers such as Black and The Guest. Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun are also on board as screenwriters.

The Korean remake of Money Heist was first announced back in December 2020. In a press statement, the original Netflix series creator and executive producer Álex Pina expressed his excitement over the upcoming adaptation. “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years,” he said.

“They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people.”

A premiere date for Korea’s edition of Money Heist has yet to be announced.