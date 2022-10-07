Yoo Yeon-seok, Moon Ga-young and more confirmed for upcoming JTBC romance drama

South Korean actors Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist) and Moon Ga-young (True Beauty), among others, have been cast in JTBC’s upcoming romance drama Understanding of Love (literal translation).

On October 6, Sports DongAh reported that JTBC representatives have confirmed the casting of Yoo and Moon, along with actors Geum Sae-rok (Youth of May) and Love Alarm’s Jung Ga-ram in this upcoming romance series. Notably, it will be Jung’s first project since he was discharged from his mandatory military service earlier this year.

Understanding of Love is set to premiere around the end of 2022. The melodrama series will focus on the lives of its four main characters with conflicting perceptions of love, who cross paths at a local bank.

Yoo has reportedly been cast as Ha Sang-soo, a man who values peace and stability, believing that leading an ordinary life is the key to happiness. Love, however, becomes an unpredictable variable that threatens to shake up his quiet life.

On the other hand, Moon will star as Ahn Soo-young, who has a jaded outlook on love, as she believes it is too easily destroyed. However, following an encounter with a young man, Soo-young begins to experience the thrill and excitement of love.

Geum will play the assertive and wealthy Park Mi-kyung, who takes a straightforward approach to love, while Jung stars as police officer Jung Jong-hyun, a serious and earnest man who is willing to mould himself to suit his lover.

Understanding of Love is based on the novel of the same name by Lee Hyeok-jin, which was first published in 2019. The series will be helmed by director Jo Young-min, who previously worked on the college romance series Do You Like Brahms? starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin.