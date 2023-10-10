Yoo Yeon-seok studied “real psychopaths” to prepare for part in ‘A Bloody Lucky Day’

Yoo Yeon-seok has shared some details of how he prepared for his role in the upcoming K-drama A Bloody Lucky Day, including studying “real psychopaths”.

The actor, who previously starred in Hospital Playlist and Narco-Saints, will play killer Geum Hyuk-soo in the new TVING series.

Appearing at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) last weekend, where the first two episodes of A Bloody Lucky Day premiered, Yoo revealed how he got into the zone for the part. “As I prepared for the character, I researched videos that interviewed actual psychopaths […] and the common trait they had is that they had very sharp and focused eyes when they were talking,” he said (per Korea Times).

“Rather than intentionally opening my eyes wide, I wanted to express the simplicity by looking directly and clearly while talking, like psychopaths did.”

He also referenced the difference in the character with some of his more recent parts. “When I was offered the role, I was filming a medical series […] and because I had been playing gentle, sophisticated and kind characters lately, I had a passion to show a different side,” he explained. “Around the same time, this series came to me. And I read the webcomic first as they said it would be easier to grasp [the character]. And I fell in love with the character.”

A Bloody Lucky Day is based on the webtoon of the same name and follows taxi driver Oh Taek (played by Lee Sung-min) as he enjoys a lucrative day in his cab. When he picks up his final customer – Yoo’s Hyuk-soo – and is offered KRW1million for the fare, he thinks his luck is continuing – but soon realises it could be about to run out when he learns his passenger is a murderer.

An exact date is yet to be announced for the series’ premiere, but it is expected to arrive on TVING sometime in November. According to Deadline, the series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

In other K-drama news, Park Bo-young’s latest drama, Daily Dose Of Sunshine, is also confirmed to premiere in November. The new series will be available to stream on Netflix from November 3 and will see the actor play Jung Da-eun, a nurse who suddenly gets transferred to the Department of Psychiatry.