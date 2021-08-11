Actor and former g.o.d member Yoon Kye-sang announces engagement

Actor and ex-g.o.d member Yoon Kye-sang has announced his plans for marriage.

Earlier today (August 11), the Yoon’s agency JUST Entertainment released a statement to South Korean news outlet Sports Dongah with details about the actor’s engement and forthcoming wedding ceremony.

“Actor Yoon Kye Sang will be getting married to the person he loves,” read the statement, as translated by Soompi. “He was first introduced to the bride-to-be, who is a businesswoman five years younger than him, by an acquaintance, and they started dating at the end of last year with marriage in mind.”

“They recently received permission from both families and have decided to tie the knot, but they plan on registering their marriage first because it’s difficult to carry out a wedding ceremony soon due to COVID-19,” JUST Entertainment added.

The statement also included a request from Yoon for fans to “avoid making the everyday life of the non-celebrity bride-to-be chaotic from the disclosure of personal information, the invasion of privacy due to excessive interest and more”.

Since departing from veteran idol group g.o.d in 2004, Yoon had shifted focus to his acting career, starring in popular drama series such as The Good Wife, Chocolate and more. The actor is currently filming for an upcoming series titled Crime Puzzle, which is scheduled to premiere some time in the second half of this year.

