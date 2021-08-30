Premiere date and trailer for Netflix’s ‘You’ season 3 revealed

The first teaser and premiere date for You season three have been revealed – scroll down the page to watch it now.

Season two left serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley and his new partner Love (Victoria Pedretti), who he had previously stalked, moving to California.

The third season of the hit Netflix show picks up with the couple in their new home of Madre Linda where, according to a synopsis, they are “surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers”. The pair are also now married and parents to a baby boy.

“Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness,” the synopsis continues. “And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing.

Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15. pic.twitter.com/sFzdSjxEGS — YOU (@YouNetflix) August 30, 2021

“But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

In the first teaser, Goldberg says: “A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without, er, challenges. Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do.”

A post on the show’s official Twitter page also revealed that You season three will land on Netflix on October 15. Watch the teaser above now.

In a four-star review of You season two, NME said: “In its first season, You was a near-perfect combo of trashy and compelling. It would be easy for it to become predictable in its second series – how many variants are there on stalking, after all? – and you can see its creators trying to avoid that fate in some of the devices deployed.

“For the most part, You doesn’t lose any of its initial impact on its return. Once season two hits its stride, it’s just as gripping as its predecessor, manoeuvring through a torrent of twists that keep you on your toes and, by its end, will leave you completely shocked.”