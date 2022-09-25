‘You’ season four release date announced with new teaser trailer

A release date for the fourth season of Netflix‘s You has been released – find details and see a new teaser trailer below.

The show, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, was renewed for a fourth run last year before its third season even aired. That season eventually hit screens in October last year.

Now, Netflix have confirmed that You‘s fourth season will debut in two parts, with the first arriving on February 10, and the second exactly a month later.

A new teaser trailer has been shared along with the release date announcement, which sees Goldberg living in London and stripping away his old identity.

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in L.A. or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself,” he says, introduced as Professor Jonathan Moore. “I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will.

“Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?”

Watch the trailer below.

Reviewing You season three, NME wrote: “With season four already confirmed by Netflix ahead of these new episodes’ premiering, it’s clear we’re not done with the Quinn-Goldbergs and their obsessive, impulsive tendencies yet.

“How You’s writers will keep things fresh in the future remains to be seen but, for now, they’ve managed to create an exhilarating third season of a show that, in other hands, would be a predictable slog.”

The new announcement was revealed during Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday (September 24), which also saw a release date for The Witcher season three, new Stranger Things bloopers, a Lupin trailer and more.