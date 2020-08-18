YouTube to host marathons of Malaysian film and TV favourites for Merdeka month

YouTube is encouraging Malaysians to stay home throughout the country’s Independence Day festivities by offering favorite local and foreign films and series for free this month.

YouTube Malaysia is collaborating with media houses Astro, Media Prima, Muse Malaysia, and WebTVAsia to stream a host of popular flicks during the Merdeka (“independence”) season.

The ‘Super Stream’ campaign, which takes place between August 15 and September 16 on Google Malaysia’s YouTube channel, will start off with Muse running new episodes of anime series One Punch Man and The God of High School.

Malaysian dramas will be aired between August 17 and 23, followed by 24-hours of back-to-back episodes of fan-favourite comedy sketch Senario from August 24 to September 1, courtesy of Media Prima.

WebTVAsia will be premiering its inaugural 72-hour movie marathon, but the titles of the films have yet to be announced.

Additionally, WebTVAsia will also be airing 50 Malaysian box office hits such as Bunohan, Gol & Gincu 1 & 2, Nasi Lemak 2.0, and Lee Chong Wei The Movie from August 31 until September 16.

Viewers may also binge on local dramas, comedies, talent shows and more brought by Astro Gempak between September 1 and 14 this year. Those keen to watch these shows can get the full list here.

Malaysia is set to celebrate its 63rd Independence Day this year but without the usual gatherings and parades, which have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.