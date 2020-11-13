YouTube will not be releasing a ‘Rewind’ compilation in 2020

YouTube have confirmed that they will not be releasing their annual ‘Rewind’ compilation in 2020.

The video platform have released a round-up compilation, which looks back on the site’s biggest moments, trends and most popular videos, every year since 2010.

However, given the upheaval of this year caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube confirmed in a tweet yesterday (November 12) that they won’t be continuing the ‘Rewind’ series in 2020.

“2020 has been different,” they said in a statement. “And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from ‘Rewind’ this year.”

“We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you,” the message from YouTube concludes.

“You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better.

“Thank you for making a difference.”

You can watch YouTube’s ‘Rewind’ compilation from 2019 above.

Back in 2018, YouTube’s ‘Rewind’ compilation of that year was heavily criticised and received over 18 million ‘dislikes’.

In response to the criticism, YouTube said: “Every year when we release our ‘Rewind’ video, our number one goal is getting the community to engage with it.

“This includes liking and disliking the video. With millions of comments, millions of likes and dislikes, and more than 100M views, we’re pleased with the results.”