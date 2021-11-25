YouTuber stages real-life ‘Squid Game’ with $456,000 cash prize

YouTube star MrBeast has staged a real-life version of the popular Netflix series Squid Game.

Earlier today (November 25), MrBeast uploaded a video that showcased his take on the viral South Korean drama series, featuring re-creation of games from the Netflix original. The YouTuber had originally shared his intention to host a real-life version of Squid Game last month, and shared images from the set earlier this month.

In his take of the game, 456 contestants competed in various for a cash prize of $456,000. The first few rounds included games from the series, such as Red Light, Green Light, the Dalgona challenge, Tug-of-War and Marbles – minus the death.

The YouTuber also included an additional round of ddakji from the series, which had not been an official part of the games, prior to the Glass Bridge game. This was presumably because too many contestants had remained in the game until that point.

The remaining contestants were then treated to a meal of steak before moving on to the final game. In place of the titular Korean “Squid Game” in the series, the final six contestants played several rounds of musical chairs until only one remained.

Each of sets created for each game in the series were also emulated and re-created, from the indoor playground to the tug-of-war platform and even the contestants’ bunks. According to Screen Rant, the project had cost the YouTube star over US$2million to complete.

MrBeast first teased the project in October, just weeks after Squid Game had premiered on Netflix, and soon began gathering contestants from his TikTok followers. The YouTuber is known for his large-scale productions and absurd stunts, which generally involve large sums of money.

Earlier this month, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that a second season of the hit series was now in the works. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the creator told AP News at a red carpet event.