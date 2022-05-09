Yum Jung-ah struggles to make a living in new ‘Cleaning Up’ teaser

South Korean cable television network JTBC has shared a new teaser for its upcoming crime-comedy drama, Cleaning Up.

Veteran actress Yum Jung-ah (SKY Castle) stars as Eo Yong-mi in the new clip, a cleaner and sole breadwinner of her family. She is later revealed to be deep in debt, as money lenders harass her at her home. A desperate Yong-mi later comes across confidential information at work, and begins plotting to use it to her advantage.

She is joined by fellow cleaners Ahn In-kyung (Jun So-min) and Meng Soon-ja (Kim Jae-hwa), with whom she seems to have a complicated relationship, as they are seen fighting in some scenes and embracing one another in others. “I can do things worse than robbery,” Yong-mi declares.

Cleaning Up is a remake of the 2019 British television drama of the same name. The series revolves around a trio of cleaners who attempt to change their destinies after accidentally overhearing information on insider trading at the securities firm where they are employed.

The forthcoming K-drama is helmed by director Yoon Sung-shik, who previously led shows such as Mr. Queen and Hwarang. Joining him is Choi Kyung-mi, who made her screenwriting debut in the 2018 crime-thriller Return.

Cleaning Up is set to premiere on JTBC on June 4 at 9:30pm KST. The series will air every Saturday and Sunday for a total of 16 episodes.