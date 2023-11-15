‘Yumi’s Cells” Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun reunite to lead new drama ‘Flex x Cop’

Yumi’s Cells stars Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun have been cast as leads in an upcoming K-drama tentatively titled Flex x Cop.

South Korean cable network SBS announced earlier today (November 15) in a statement to The Fact that it is slated to premiere a brand-new K-drama titled Flex x Cop sometime in January 2024, with actors Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun to lead its cast. This marks the second time both actors have worked closely with each other on a series, with both of them having starred in last year’s Yumi’s Cells.

According to The Fact, per translations by Soompi, Flex X Cop will explore themes of self-growth and romance through the story of a third generation chaebol becoming a detective, despite his “immaturity”. The series was announced to be written by My Name writer Kim Ba-da and directed by My Love Eun Dong and Steal Heart director Kim Jae-hong.

Ahn will portray the drama’s main protagonist named Jin Yi-soo, a chaebol who becomes a detective with a strong sense of justice. He uses not only the mass wealth and personal connections he is privy to as a result of his family’s social status, but also his own intelligence and physicality to get the job done.

Meanwhile, Park will star opposite Ahn as Lee Kang-hyun, the first female team leader at the South Korean Police’s Homicide Department and a veteran detective. Her character is described as a workaholic with a strong sense of responsibility. She soon becomes Yi-soo’s partner, and finds herself embroiled in a complex web of cases and complications.

SBS has yet to announce an official premiere date, broadcast schedule or teasers for Flex X Cop, however they are expecting to arrive in the coming weeks. It is also currently unknown if SBS has plans to make the series accessible internationally.

