Kim Go-eun and Ahn Bo-hyun discuss what “cells” they would like to have

Yumi’s Cells‘ lead actors Kim Go-eun and Ahn Bo-hyun have shared their thoughts on the series and what “cells” they wish they had.

Led by Kim and Ahn, Yumi’s Cells is a romance drama based on the popular webtoon of the same name, which premiered last week. The series revolves around Yumi (portrayed by Kim), an average office worker. and her “cells”, which dictate her thoughts, feelings and actions.

In a recent interview with Elle Korea, the duo talked about what “cells” they wanted for themselves. “I respect people who do something every day consistently whether it’s exercising or studying,” revealed Kim, as translated by Soompi. “Even when I’m overflowing with passion for something, it tends to die down quickly, so I need the Diligent Cell.”

Meanwhile, Ahn shared that he would like to have a “cell” for humour. “I don’t think I’m very funny on an ordinary basis,” the actor confessed. He stars in Yumi’s Cells as its male lead Goo Woong, a game developer with an honest and straightforward personality.

Elsewhere, the actors also discussed how viewers would be able to relate to the series. “The appearance of cells produced with 3D animation is unique, but honestly, Yumi and Woong’s story itself is realistic everyday life,” shared Ahn. “When listening to the stories of people around me who liked the original webtoon, they shared that they felt like they grew up together with Yumi.”

Kim also talked about how the similarities she shares with her character, Yumi. “Just being the same age as the characters naturally creates similarities. From an actress’s perspective, it’s a benefit.”

Later, Kim also shared how she got into character for the series. “I asked my office employee friends this and that, such as what’s on an office desk and what the existence of bosses means to them.”

Yumi’s Cells is currently airing every Friday and Saturday at 10:50pm KST on tvN. The series is also available on streaming sites TVING and iQiyi.