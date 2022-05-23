“Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2: GOT7’s Jinyoung flirts with Kim Go-eun in new trailer

TVING has shared a new trailer for the upcoming second season of hit romantic-comedy drama Yumi’s Cells, starring Kim Go-eun and GOT7’s Jinyoung.

Based on the web comic of the same name, Yumi’s Cells tells the story of an office worker named Yumi (Kim Go-eun) from her brain cells’ point of view. Its first season, which aired last year, detailed her brain cells’ attempts to revive her love cells, which had fallen into a coma after a failed relationship through her connection with game developer Go Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun).

The forthcoming season focuses on Yumi’s blossoming relationship with her co-worker, Yoo Ba-bi (Jinyoung), as she mends her heart after breaking up with Go Woong.

In the new trailer, Yumi begins to become flustered by her interactions with Ba-bi. He catches her after she trips down a flight of stairs, and her cells start to celebrate, beating a drum indicating Yumi’s heart-racing feelings towards her co-worker.

“Can we start now?” Ba-bi asks in another scene. Yumi appears puzzled at the question until he clarifies: “A date”. The cells react wildly, exclaiming that her heart is under attack as Yumi stares at Ba-bi in shock.

Earlier this month, TVING revealed that the new season of Yumi’s Cells is set to premiere exclusively on the South Korean streaming platform on June 10. It also unveiled several new looks at the drama’s return through a series of social media posts, where the new season was dubbed as “the second story of Yumi and the cells”.

In other news, GOT7 are set to return with a new self-titled EP, due out later today. The record will be the group’s first EP since they departed from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January last year.