‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2: Kim Go-eun is swayed by GOT7’s Jinyoung in new teaser

TVING has shared a new teaser for the upcoming second season of hit romantic-comedy drama Yumi’s Cells, starring Kim Go-eun and GOT7’s Jinyoung.

In the new trailer, Yumi’s (Kim Go-eun) charming co-worker Yoo Ba-bi (Jinyoung) asks if she would wait for him in a voiceover. “I’m happy that you waited for me,” he says later with a smile. Yumi appears to avoid Ba-bi at work in several scenes, though she is unable to hide her joy whenever he calls her name.

However, Yumi later grows jealous when another co-worker, Ruby (Lee Yoo-bi) offers to set up a blind date for Ba-bi with one of her friends. Towards the end of the trailer, Yumi is seen running to intercept the date.

Earlier this month, TVING revealed that the new season of Yumi’s Cells is set to premiere exclusively on the South Korean streaming platform on June 10. It also unveiled several new looks at the drama’s return through a series of social media posts, where the new season was dubbed as “the second story of Yumi and the cells”.

Based on a web comic of the same name, Yumi’s Cells tells the story of an office worker named Yumi from her brain cells’ point of view. Its first season, which aired last year, detailed her brain cells’ attempts to revive her love cells, who had fallen into a coma after a failed relationship through her connection with game developer Go Woong.

In a previous interview, Kim Go-eun opened up about the cast and crew’s bond while working on set. “We’ve been together through thick and thin for nearly a year now, so the members of the Yumi’s Cells family often start laughing just from looking into each other’s eyes,” she said.