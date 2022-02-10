‘Yumi’s Cells’ season 2: release date, plot details, special appearances and everything we know so far

K-drama series Yumi’s Cells is set to return for a second season this year, following the end of Season 1 in October 2021.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Lee Dong-gun, the first season chronicles the life of ordinary office worker Kim Yumi, played by Kim Go-eun, with the story told from the perspective of her brain cells, who dictate her thoughts, feelings and actions.

Yumi’s “love cells” fall into a coma after a failed relationship and her brain cells try to wake up her unconscious cells through a relationship with the straightforward game developer Goo Woong, played by Ahn Bo-hyun.

According to the show’s writer Song Jae-jung, the second season of Yumi’s Cells will focus on the relationship of the drama’s heroine and her co-worker Yoo Ba-bi, played by GOT7’s Jinyoung.

Production on the second season of Yumi’s Cells finished in December 2021, with the staff and its cast posting behind-the-scenes images on set. As fans wait in anticipation for its premiere, we gathered what we know so far about the upcoming K-drama.

When will Yumi’s Cells season 2 be released?

In April 2021, director Lee Sang-yeob mentioned that Yumi’s Cells will be a multiple-season drama.

After the first season ended last October, members of the cast confirmed the second season in a goodbye clip. In it, lead actress Kim Go-eun revealed that they were filming season two and asked viewers to “stay with us”. The production continued into the holidays, wrapping up their shooting on December 30.

While filming on Yumi’s Cells season 2 has concluded, details of its release date have yet to be announced.

What’s going to happen in Yumi’s Cells season 2?

After the saddening separation of Kim Yumi and Goo Woong, Yumi’s officemate Yoo Ba-bi will enter the picture. In an interview with Newsen, writer Song Jae-jung detailed that the second season will witness the love story of this new pair, per Soompi.

She also said that the story will exhibit each character’s growth and will be more dynamic than the first season.

Who are the new faces to watch out for in this new installment?

Apart from the lead cast and their host of lovable cells voiced by prominent names in the Korean entertainment industry, Yumi’s Cells season 2 will also welcome new faces in their lineup.

In November, it was reported that actress Shin Ye-eun will be part of Yumi’s Cells‘ second season, which was later confirmed by her management. She will portray the character Yoo Da-eun, a part-timer at a tteokbokki restaurant that Yoo Ba-bi owns.

Pyo Ji-hoon (aka Block B’s P.O) has also been cast in the second season as Control Z, who later on gets involved with and starts dating Yumi’s co-worker Ruby, played by Lee Yu-bi.

Is there a trailer for Yumi’s Cells season 2?

At the moment, there is no official trailer released for the show.