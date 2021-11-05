‘Yumi’s Cells’: the series’ voice actors talks about its unconventional format

The voice actors behind TVING’s romance drama Yumi’s Cells have opened up about the pressures of working on the series.

TVING’s hit romance dramas Yumi’s Cells aired the final episode of its first season last weekend (October 20). Led by actors Kim Go-eun and Ahn Bo-hyun, the series revolved around Yumi (portrayed by Kim), an average office worker, and her “cells”, which dictate her thoughts, feelings and actions.

The series had employed an unconventional format of combining its live-action scenes with animated scenes of interactions between the “cells” in Yumi’s head, which enlisted several notable South Korean voice actors.

In a recent interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, voice actors Park Ji-yoon and Shim Kyu-hyuck, who voiced the “emotional” and “rational” cells respectively, opened up about the pressures of Yumi’s Cells’ unique format.

“Our homework was to dissolve the distance that people feel when it comes to an animated work. I know that some people dislike the fact that the content has been dubbed,” explained Park, who is known for voicing Anna in the Korean release of Disney’s Frozen franchise.

The voice actress added that she did not want viewers to find the animated scenes of Yumi’s Cells “childish” since it was a series for adults. “I didn’t want our performance to hinder their immersion into the story, so I tried to not to sound too childish when I acted.”

“The thing I was most worried about was how the live-action and animated scenes would connect,” confessed Shim, who had voiced the titular character in the Korean-language version of 2019’s Aladdin.

In related news, several cast members of Yumi’s Cells have confirmed that the series will soon be back for a second season in a goodbye clip uploaded following the conclusion of season one. “Right now, we’re in the midst of filming season two, so we hope you will stay with us,” said lead actress Kim Go-eun.

Further details regarding the premiere of the next season of Yumi’s Cells are expected to be revealed in the coming months.