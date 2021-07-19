Zac Efron among winners of 2021 Daytime Emmy awards

The latest winners for this year’s Daytime Emmy awards have been announced, with Zac Efron among those who have received gongs.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) continued their handouts of awards over the weekend.

The main Daytime ceremony took place last month, while this weekend saw the handout of the Children’s Programming and Animation and the Lifestyle Programming awards.

Efron was among the big winners after being awarded the Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, while Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill won Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program for Disney’s Elena of Avalor.

Also victorious was Andy Serkis, who won Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction programme for The Letter for the King, and Lupita Nyong’o for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s Program in Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.

The full list of winners are below:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Doomsday

Finding Love in Quarantine

The Girl In Apartment 15

Rekindling Christmas

Take My Heart

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Alexa & Katie

Dash & Lily

The Hardy Boys

Julie and the Phantoms

Trinkets

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Lidia’s Kitchen

Lucky Chow

Mise En Place

Pati’s Mexican Table

tasteMAKERS

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali

Legacy List with Matt Paxton

Open House

Skin Decision: Before and After

Small Business Revolution

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Long Way Up

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Tiny Creatures

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Ask This Old House

Dream Home Makeover

Get Organized with The Home Edit

I Like To Make Stuff

This Old House

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

The American Athlete

Articulate with Jim Cotter

Behind the FX

Broadway Master Class

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Café CNN

Despierta America

Destinos

El Gordo y la Flaca

Nuestro Mundo

Un Nuevo Dia

Pan Y Circo

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox

Booktube

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.

Prideland

Self-Evident

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith – Studio City

Midori Francis, as Lily – Dash & Lily

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos– The Bay

Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer – The Gaze

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett – The Bay

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett – The Bay

Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian – The Letter for the King

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders – A House Divided

Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley – Studio City

Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector – $tack$

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton – Studio City

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett – The Bay

Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E – Dash & Lily

Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza – Alexa & Katie

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison – The Bay

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold – Endlings

Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington – Julie and the Phantoms

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon – The Bay

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett – The Bay

Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith – Studio City

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna – Ghostwriter

Arista Arhin, as Sam – Lockdown

Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders – The Bay

Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders – The Bay

Madison Reyes, as Julie – Julie and the Phantoms

Amir Wilson, as Tiuri – The Letter for the King

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Wanda Sykes, as Noah’s Mom – Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles

Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez – Studio City

A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos – The Bay

Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss – Studio City

Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut – The Letter for the King

Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson – The Bay

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro

Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia

Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia

Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo

Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta la sopa

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Carly Ciarrocchi and Charlie Engelman – Weird But True, National Geographic Kids

Jeff Corwin – Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

Zac Efron – Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill and Van Jones – CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls

Brandon McMillan – Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bay

Dash & Lily

Ghostwriter

Julie and the Phantoms

Stuck With You

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation

Life 2.0

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

This Old House

Rock the Park

Xploration Outer Space

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

I Am Patrick

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time

Tournament of Roses Parade

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

Dash & Lily

Ghostwriter

The Letter for the King

Trinkets

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama

Eater’s Guide to the World

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.

I Am Patrick

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

Saluting Everyday Heroes

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

American Music Spotlight

CBS This Morning

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Baby-Sitters Club

Dash & Lily

Ghostwriter

The Letter for the King

Tiny Creatures

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The At Home Pasta Series

Eater’s Guide to the World

Giada at Home 2.0

The Letter for the King

Rock the Park

Trinkets

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Good Road

Helpsters

Long Way Up

Pan Y Circo

Sesame Street

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

Julie and the Phantoms

Life 2.0

Long Way Up

The New Legends of Monkey

Xploration Outer Space

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020

Dino Dana The Movie

The Drew Barrymore Show

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!

The Talk

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body

All That

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Healing Powers of Dude

The Letter for the King

Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club

Dino Dana The Movie

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!

Odd Squad

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special Sesame Street

Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington

Elinor Wonders Why

Esme & Roy

Stillwater

Trash Truck

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia

Craig of the Creek

Hilda

ipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Baba Yaga Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES

CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls

Deadly Engineering

Glad You Asked

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation

Life 2.0

PBS KIDS Talk About

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Girls’ Voices Now

Helpsters Help You

Imagination Trips

Monster Meditations

Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of Your Story With Grover and Elmo

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jace Chapman, as Noah – The Healing Powers of Dude

Emilie Cocquerel, as Sandy – The New Legends of Monkey

Ryan Dillon, as Elmo – Sesame Street

Nathan Lovejoy, as Principal Swift– Gabby Duran & the Unsittables

Tyler Sanders, as Leo– Just Add Magic: Mystery City

OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jennifer Barnhart, as Zoe, Charlie’s Mom, Maggie Cadabby – Sesame Street

Derek Gaines, as Isaac Ice – Helpsters

Lupita Nyong’o, as Self – Storyteller, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Alicia Silverstone, as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club

Tom Wilson, as Doug Reynolds – Sydney to the Max

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Issac Ryan Brown, as Booker – Raven’s Home

Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas – The Baby-Sitters Club

Sky Katz, as Tess – Raven’s Home

Navia Robinson, as Nia – Raven’s Home

Christian J. Simon, as Leo – Sydney to the Max

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Fozzie – Muppet Babies

Mark Hamill, as Vuli – Elena of Avalor

Juliet Donenfeld, as Sally Squirrel – Pete the Cat

Eric Jacobson, as Grover – The Monster at the End of This Story: A Sesame Street Special

Eric Peterson, as Ant’ney – Madagascar: A Little Wild

Patrick Warburton, as Grand Macaw – Elena of Avalor

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, as Bugs Bunny / Daffy Duck – Looney Tunes Cartoons

Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob SquarePants

Tress MacNeille, as Dot – Animaniacs

Sir Jonathan Pryce, as Grandpa Sid – Piney: The Lonesome Pine

Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao – King, Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard, Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington

Doc McStuffins

Elena of Avalor

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Stillwater

Trash Truck

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN

Big City Greens

Hilda

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club

Blue’s Clues & You!

Just Add Magic: Mystery City

Nick News

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington

Elinor Wonders Why

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Stillwater

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga

DC Super Hero Girls

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

Hilda

Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club

Blue’s Clues & You!

Dino Dana

Dino Dana The Movie

The Healing Powers of Dude

Helpsters

Sesame Street

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES

Animaniacs

Hilda

The Mighty Ones

SpongeBob SquarePants

Summer Camp Island

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs

Elena of Avalor

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Tom & Jerry Show

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

‘Monster’ — Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN

‘Nothing Left To Lose’ — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

‘Something in the Air’ — Elena of Avalor

‘Such a Beautiful Day’ — Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

‘Suffragette Song’ — Animaniacs

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

All That

The Astronauts

Bunk’d

The Healing Powers of Dude

Raven’s Home

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga

Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Bubble Guppies

Duck Tales

Elena of Avalor

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun

The Owl House

Summer Camp Island

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Elena of Avalor

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Puppy Dog Pals

Stillwater

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs

Baba Yaga

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

Hilda

Looney Tunes Cartoons Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

Elena of Avalor

Let’s Go Luna!

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures

The Monster at the End of this Story: A Sesame Street Special Muppet Babies

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards