Zac Efron among winners of 2021 Daytime Emmy awards

The latest winners for this year’s Daytime Emmy awards have been announced, with Zac Efron among those who have received gongs.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) continued their handouts of awards over the weekend.
The main Daytime ceremony took place last month, while this weekend saw the handout of the Children’s Programming and Animation and the Lifestyle Programming awards.
Efron was among the big winners after being awarded the Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, while Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill won Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program for Disney’s Elena of Avalor.
Also victorious was Andy Serkis, who won Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction programme for The Letter for the King, and Lupita Nyong’o for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s Program in Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.
The full list of winners are below:
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Doomsday
Finding Love in Quarantine
The Girl In Apartment 15
Rekindling Christmas
Take My Heart
OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES
Alexa & Katie
Dash & Lily
The Hardy Boys
Julie and the Phantoms
Trinkets
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Lidia’s Kitchen
Lucky Chow
Mise En Place
Pati’s Mexican Table
tasteMAKERS
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES
George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
Legacy List with Matt Paxton
Open House
Skin Decision: Before and After
Small Business Revolution
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Long Way Up
Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Tiny Creatures
OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM
Ask This Old House
Dream Home Makeover
Get Organized with The Home Edit
I Like To Make Stuff
This Old House
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
The American Athlete
Articulate with Jim Cotter
Behind the FX
Broadway Master Class
Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH
Café CNN
Despierta America
Destinos
El Gordo y la Flaca
Nuestro Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
Pan Y Circo
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
9 Months with Courteney Cox
Booktube
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.
Prideland
Self-Evident
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith – Studio City
Midori Francis, as Lily – Dash & Lily
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos– The Bay
Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer – The Gaze
Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett – The Bay
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett – The Bay
Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian – The Letter for the King
Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders – A House Divided
Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley – Studio City
Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector – $tack$
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton – Studio City
Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett – The Bay
Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E – Dash & Lily
Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza – Alexa & Katie
Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison – The Bay
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold – Endlings
Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington – Julie and the Phantoms
Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon – The Bay
Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett – The Bay
Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith – Studio City
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna – Ghostwriter
Arista Arhin, as Sam – Lockdown
Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders – The Bay
Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders – The Bay
Madison Reyes, as Julie – Julie and the Phantoms
Amir Wilson, as Tiuri – The Letter for the King
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Wanda Sykes, as Noah’s Mom – Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles
Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez – Studio City
A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos – The Bay
Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss – Studio City
Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut – The Letter for the King
Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson – The Bay
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM
Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro
Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia
Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia
Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo
Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta la sopa
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
Carly Ciarrocchi and Charlie Engelman – Weird But True, National Geographic Kids
Jeff Corwin – Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
Zac Efron – Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill and Van Jones – CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls
Brandon McMillan – Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bay
Dash & Lily
Ghostwriter
Julie and the Phantoms
Stuck With You
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
Life 2.0
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
This Old House
Rock the Park
Xploration Outer Space
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
I Am Patrick
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time
Tournament of Roses Parade
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
Dash & Lily
Ghostwriter
The Letter for the King
Trinkets
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama
Eater’s Guide to the World
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.
I Am Patrick
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
Saluting Everyday Heroes
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
American Music Spotlight
CBS This Morning
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Baby-Sitters Club
Dash & Lily
Ghostwriter
The Letter for the King
Tiny Creatures
OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
The At Home Pasta Series
Eater’s Guide to the World
Giada at Home 2.0
The Letter for the King
Rock the Park
Trinkets
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Good Road
Helpsters
Long Way Up
Pan Y Circo
Sesame Street
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING
Julie and the Phantoms
Life 2.0
Long Way Up
The New Legends of Monkey
Xploration Outer Space
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM
Dear Class of 2020
Dino Dana The Movie
The Drew Barrymore Show
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!
The Talk
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Aliens Stole My Body
All That
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Healing Powers of Dude
The Letter for the King
Sesame Street
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club
Dino Dana The Movie
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!
Odd Squad
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special Sesame Street
Sesame Street
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES
The Adventures of Paddington
Elinor Wonders Why
Esme & Roy
Stillwater
Trash Truck
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES
Amphibia
Craig of the Creek
Hilda
ipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Baba Yaga Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President
OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL SERIES
CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls
Deadly Engineering
Glad You Asked
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
Life 2.0
PBS KIDS Talk About
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Girls’ Voices Now
Helpsters Help You
Imagination Trips
Monster Meditations
Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of Your Story With Grover and Elmo
OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Jace Chapman, as Noah – The Healing Powers of Dude
Emilie Cocquerel, as Sandy – The New Legends of Monkey
Ryan Dillon, as Elmo – Sesame Street
Nathan Lovejoy, as Principal Swift– Gabby Duran & the Unsittables
Tyler Sanders, as Leo– Just Add Magic: Mystery City
OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Jennifer Barnhart, as Zoe, Charlie’s Mom, Maggie Cadabby – Sesame Street
Derek Gaines, as Isaac Ice – Helpsters
Lupita Nyong’o, as Self – Storyteller, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Alicia Silverstone, as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club
Tom Wilson, as Doug Reynolds – Sydney to the Max
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Issac Ryan Brown, as Booker – Raven’s Home
Sophie Grace, as Kristy Thomas – The Baby-Sitters Club
Sky Katz, as Tess – Raven’s Home
Navia Robinson, as Nia – Raven’s Home
Christian J. Simon, as Leo – Sydney to the Max
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza, as Fozzie – Muppet Babies
Mark Hamill, as Vuli – Elena of Avalor
Juliet Donenfeld, as Sally Squirrel – Pete the Cat
Eric Jacobson, as Grover – The Monster at the End of This Story: A Sesame Street Special
Eric Peterson, as Ant’ney – Madagascar: A Little Wild
Patrick Warburton, as Grand Macaw – Elena of Avalor
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza, as Bugs Bunny / Daffy Duck – Looney Tunes Cartoons
Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob SquarePants
Tress MacNeille, as Dot – Animaniacs
Sir Jonathan Pryce, as Grandpa Sid – Piney: The Lonesome Pine
Parker Simmons, as Mao Mao – King, Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns, Guard, Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Paddington
Doc McStuffins
Elena of Avalor
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Stillwater
Trash Truck
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN
Big City Greens
Hilda
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club
Blue’s Clues & You!
Just Add Magic: Mystery City
Nick News
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
Sesame Street
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Paddington
Elinor Wonders Why
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Stillwater
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Baba Yaga
DC Super Hero Girls
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Hilda
Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club
Blue’s Clues & You!
Dino Dana
Dino Dana The Movie
The Healing Powers of Dude
Helpsters
Sesame Street
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES
Animaniacs
Hilda
The Mighty Ones
SpongeBob SquarePants
Summer Camp Island
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM
Animaniacs
Elena of Avalor
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
The Tom & Jerry Show
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM
‘Monster’ — Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN
‘Nothing Left To Lose’ — Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
‘Something in the Air’ — Elena of Avalor
‘Such a Beautiful Day’ — Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
‘Suffragette Song’ — Animaniacs
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE-ACTION CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
All That
The Astronauts
Bunk’d
The Healing Powers of Dude
Raven’s Home
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Baba Yaga
Baby Shark’s Big Show!
Bubble Guppies
Duck Tales
Elena of Avalor
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Madagascar: A Little Wild
Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun
The Owl House
Summer Camp Island
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Elena of Avalor
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Puppy Dog Pals
Stillwater
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Animaniacs
Baba Yaga
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Hilda
Looney Tunes Cartoons Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
Elena of Avalor
Let’s Go Luna!
Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
The Monster at the End of this Story: A Sesame Street Special Muppet Babies
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards