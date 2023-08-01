Zendaya pays tribute to ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has paid tribute to her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud following his death aged 25.

The actor’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family on Tuesday (July 31), which came just weeks after the death of his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

A cause of death has not yet been released.

On Wednesday (August 1), Zendaya, who played Rue in the HBO series opposite Cloud’s character Fezco, posted a tribute on Instagram, describing him as a “brother” to her.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” she wrote. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She added: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the series, described Cloud as having the “kindest heart” in her tribute. “Angus were were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, paid tribute in a statement to Deadline, writing: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression.

“I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Along with Euphoria, Cloud had credits in films North Hollywood and The Line. He also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD and Becky G.

