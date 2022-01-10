Zendaya responds to Tom Holland’s interest to star in ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya has commented on Tom Holland’s interest to star in HBO series Euphoria.

The pair have co-starred in the new Spider-Man trilogy as Peter Parker and MJ since 2017, with Holland having previously said he would be keen to join Zendaya in Euphoria after visiting the set during the filming of season two.

Commenting on the rumours and Holland’s “petitioning” to secure a role in the show”, Zendaya confirmed the pair had “talked about it”.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: “He supported me through the whole season. You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

Created and written by Sam Levinson, Euphoria stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a drug addict who emerges from rehab struggling to make sense of the world. This starts to change with the arrival of Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

The first season, released in 2019, was followed by two one-off specials. The first, Trouble Don’t Last Always aired in December 2020, while Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob was released shortly afterwards in January 2021.

Euphoria returned with the first episode of its second season yesterday (January 9), with new ones set to be released weekly.

Reviewing the new season, NME wrote: “Euphoria season two might have taken a long time to arrive but, with a clutch of new episodes that are darker, tougher and more intense than ever, it’s well worth the wait. Its teen subjects might start the new year off on a negative note, but it’s already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022.”

‘Euphoria’ airs every Monday on Sky Atlantic at 2am in the UK – it is repeated at 9pm. Stream it via NOW