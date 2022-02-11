Zendaya waxwork at Madame Tussauds divides fans: “So close yet so far”

Zendaya has been honoured with a waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds London.

The figure, which was unveiled on Tuesday (February 8), is inspired by her appearance at 2016’s ‘To The Rescue Gala’ red carpet for the Humane Society of the United States.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues. She is unapologetically herself – and we, along with her fans, love that about her.

“With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better.”

The waxwork has sparked a division among fans, with some struggling to see the resemblance.

it's so close yet so far https://t.co/cR3gH3u35T — zae | industry plant (@ItsZaeOk) February 9, 2022

“It’s so close yet so far,” a Twitter user wrote. Another said: “The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager.”

“That wax figure looks almost exactly like Zendaya idk what y’all are talking about,” another added. Check out more reactions below.

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y'all are talking about — ⁷𝑎𝑛𝑖 (it girl) (@angelgirlannie) February 10, 2022

Why are people so pressed about the Zendaya wax figure, she’s one of the most beautiful people ever they’re not gonna be able to emulate that in a wax figure hahahah they did their best like — Jen 🥂 (@RealJennyLarkin) February 10, 2022

I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya bc what are these??😭 pic.twitter.com/65bxlinTM4 — Dani✨Planet Daya🪐🌍 (@afrodayassiren) February 8, 2022

Zendaya’s waxwork figure is available to see in Madame Tussaud London’s Awards Party zone from today (11 February).

The actor is best known for playing Rue in HBO’s Euphoria, which was recently renewed for a third season. She’s also starred in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, Dune and The Greatest Showman.

In NME’s five-star review, Euphoria’s second season is described as “darker, tougher and more intense than ever” and one that’s “already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022”.