Wanderland Festival to return to Manila in 2023

The Philippines’ Wanderland Festival will be returning to Manila in 2023.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

On 9 August, the Filipino festival’s twitter account revealed that it will be returning sometime in 2023, for its eighth edition and first since 2019. The teaser also revealed that the festival will be taking place across two days, as per the 2019 festival. Festival goers holding tickets for its postponed 2020 edition will have their tickets honoured at the 2023 event.

A lineup for Wanderland 2023 – nor confirmed festival dates – has yet to be announced.

NOTE: For Wanderland 2020 ticket holders, your tickets will be honored at the next #WanderlandMusicFest currently set to happen in 2023. — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) August 9, 2022

Advertisement

Wanderland Festival last took place between 9 and 10 March 2019 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang, Metro Manila. It was headlined by Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks, and also featured a diverse range of regional and international acts such as Honne, SG Lewis, Clairo, Adoy, Mac Ayres, Charlie Lim and Clara Benin.

The festival was initially scheduled to return in 2020 between 7 and 8 March, but was eventually postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic maintained health concerns and prompted multiple artists to withdraw. The 2020 edition would have featured a lineup including Nick Murphy, NIKI, Omar Apollo, Bruno Major, Joji, IV of Spades and Foals. The festival later organised a substitute virtual event in October 2020 with Wanderland: Home Court, which featured artists such as Joan, Masego, Honne, Phum Viphurit and Rusty Machines.

The Wanderland Festival’s return in 2023 is the most recent announcement of an international music event in the Philippines. Other upcoming concerts and festivals in the Philippines include Alanis Morissette, Russ, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Boys Like Girls, Boy Pablo, and the recently announced Manila edition of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival, slated to take place on 9 & 10 December 2022.