Watch Alanis Morissette cover Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ on ‘Fallon’

Alanis Morissette has performed a cover of Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’ – watch it below.

While on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morissette performed the cover – which she also recorded for her latest Christmas EP, ‘Last Christmas’. The EP arrived in November and includes covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ and other festive classics like ‘Little Drummer Boy’.

Watch Alanis Morissette’s cover of Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ below.

Elsewhere during her chat with Fallon, Morissette spoke of her 2022 induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, where Olivia Rodrigo delivered her induction speech. During the speech, Rodrigo credited Morissette for changing the way people think about songwriting.

Morissette said to Fallon: “In some ways, I feel like I gave permission inadvertently. I was writing in a vacuum as one does when they’re writing alone or collaborating. I remember Glen Ballard turning to me and said ‘Do you know what’s going on here?’ and I said ‘no’. So I was pretty clueless about the wildness that was to come.”

She also spoke of her upcoming Triple Moon tour with Joan Jett, who she says she’s a big fan of. “She’s the greatest. I’m terrified because there might actually be a connection and a friendship. I’m looking forward to kumbaya.”

The Triple Moon tour will run from June till November 2024 – grab your tickets here.

Alanis Morissette’s ‘Triple Moon’ tour dates are:

JUNE 2024

09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman *

19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

JULY 2024

02 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

10 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

AUGUST 2024

01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

03 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena *

10 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

* = w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade

^ = w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts