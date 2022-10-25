Watch Corey Taylor address rumours of Slipknot headlining Download 2023

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has addressed rumours that the band will be playing at Download Festival 2023.

Over the past weekend, the singer took part in a Q&A session at the For The Love Of Horror convention in Manchester where he was asked whether or not Slipknot will be playing at Download next year.

After asking fans to get their phones out, he ambiguously answered while nodding his head and grinning.

“I’m going to try and make this as clear as I can,” he said. “On my life, I can neither confirm nor deny. I wish I could tell you that we’re going to be there, I really do.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t have that answer right now so I will tell you when I can.”

The video of Taylor’s answer has since been uploaded to social media by the convention’s organisers, Monopoly Events.

Taylor’s appearance at For The Love Of Horror arrives weeks after Slipknot released their seventh studio album ‘The End So Far’ which earned the band their third UK Number One.

In a new interview for NME‘s Big Read, Taylor recently described the record as being their most experimental and inventive of their career.

“Musically, we’ve never shied away from a challenge,” he said. “It got to the point where you’re like, ‘Where do we go?’ [We said] let’s look back for inspiration instead of trying to look forward, and let’s try to embrace some of the shit that made us wanna do this in the first place.”

He continued: “We’ve always been experimental,” commenting that some fans will have “a fucking cystic embolism” when they hear the album.

The Slipknot frontman also opened up on the band’s decision to part ways with Roadrunner Records after 22 years at the label.

Since the release of the LP, Taylor has since announced plans to relaunch the iconic ‘Famous Monsters’ horror magazine after purchasing the iconic brand earlier on in the year.

“Our job is to build a foundation to bring Famous Monsters into the modern age, while also honouring the legacy that came before,” Taylor said. “It’s the whole reason that we were fans to begin with.”

He added: “It was the first real place where we, as horror nerds, could feel safe and feel connected feel like we weren’t alone. The internet has made it easy for us to connect, so I want to kind of make this another viable place for them to come.”