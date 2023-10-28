Watch Jorja Smith sing a medley of new songs on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jorja Smith performed a medley of two new songs on her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week (October 26). Watch the video below.

Smith blended two tracks from her recently-released album ‘Falling or Flying’ on the show – the title track and ‘Little Things’.

‘Falling or Flying’ is the West Midlands singer’s second studio album, following on from 2018’s debut ‘Lost & Found’. In 2021, she also put out the EP ‘Be Right Back’.

Advertisement

The R&B artist also made a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, covering Harry Styles’ smash hit ‘As It Was’, as part of the station’s Live Lounge Month series.

Explaining her choice of song to cover, she said: “I keep hearing it. I find it hard sometimes to do a cover – it needs to be a song that I know even though I’ve deffo got the lyrics in front of me. But this one I’ve been hearing a lot and I thought, ‘Oh, this will be really nice’. It’s a bit more toned down…”

In a four-star review of ‘Falling or Flying’, NME wrote: “Scarcely any songs on ‘Falling or Flying’ sound the same, but the throughline of Smith trusting her gut remains and reconnecting with herself remains a guiding constant. ‘Falling or Flying’ was the record she was destined to make, she just had to allow herself to get there.”

Smith previously explained that the songs on the LP “touch on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends [and] relationships with myself”.

“It’s definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself,” she added. “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”