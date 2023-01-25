Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ at The 1975’s Newcastle show

The 1975 were joined by Lewis Capaldi during their set at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle tonight (January 25).

Much like their other ‘At Their Very Best’ shows, which have seen the band joined by Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, a knock at the door of the on-stage house was heard and a video played out jokingly introducing Capaldi as Harry Styles.

The singer-songwriter then performed Matty Healy and co’s 2013 track ‘Antichrist’ before he went on to cover Swift’s 2008 single ‘Love Story’. You can view footage below.

THIS IS SO LEWIS CAPALDI LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/32CpzKW9rZ — Dawn (@messermatty) January 25, 2023

LEWIS CAPALDI PLAYING ANTI CHRIST THIS CANT BE REAL OMG #the1975 pic.twitter.com/6tLgPX49yU — The 1975 (@The1975Updates) January 25, 2023

LEWIS CAPALDI SINGING TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE 1975 show. I AM UNWELL https://t.co/24TtK78riS — franks (@louisdn4) January 25, 2023

Earlier, Healy’s dad and actor Tim Healy performed The 1975’s 2022 single ‘All I Need To Hear’ onstage.

The Benidorm and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet actor previously worked with his son on the band’s 2020 album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘ most notably on the track ‘Don’t Worry‘ – which features backing vocals from the actor.

Tim on stage for ‘All I Need To Hear’ tonight in Newcastle #The1975 pic.twitter.com/Xar5MO58ZC — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) January 25, 2023

Earlier in the tour, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The O2 to give a live debut to ‘Anti-Hero’ and cover the band’s ‘The City’ while Charli XCX performed ‘Vroom Vroom’ at their show in Manchester’s AO Arena.

On the North American leg of the tour, The 1975 were joined by Phoebe Bridgers in Los Angeles as she covered ‘Milk’ while in San Francisco, Jack Antonoff took to the stage to perform a medley of Bleachers songs.

The band will continue their UK tour tomorrow (January 26) at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena before they wrap up their tour with shows at Dublin, 3Arena (January 29), Belfast, The SSE Arena (January 30) and Manchester, Gorilla on February 1. Grab any remaining tickets here.