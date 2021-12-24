Watch Marian Carmel perform a soulful cover of NIKI’s ‘Split’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Marian Carmel has released a short yet sentimental cover of NIKI’s ‘Split’.

Carmel took to social media on Thursday (December 23) to share her emotional rendition of the 88rising star’s most recent release. The cover features a portion of the track’s first verse and chorus, slightly altered to fit Carmel’s personal narrative.

Watch Carmel’s cover of ‘Split’ below.

“[NIKI] & [88rising] wrote a beautiful song that i did a wee bit of a cry to this morning, so I had to cover it and add my own flair,” Carmel said on Instagram along with her personal recap of the year.

Carmel’s cover of ‘Split’ comes two months after the release of her debut album, ‘To You, To Me’ in late October. The eight-track project features previously released singles ‘You Like The Chase’, ‘Rose’ and ‘Pause + Reset’.

Prior to the release of her album, Carmel collaborated with local rapper Akeem Jahat on two singles, ‘What Are We?’ and ‘Heartbreak Boulevard’ as well as ‘If It’s With You’ alongside evanturetime and Tim De Cotta.

‘Split’ – first released in mid November – serves as NIKI’s latest release of the year, and is the latest glimpse into label 88rising’s upcoming compilation album, ‘Head In The Clouds III’. She also collaborated with Rich Brian and Warren Hue on ‘Always Rising’, Audrey Nuna on ‘Clocked Out!’, and Saweetie on ‘Swan Song’ for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings OST.